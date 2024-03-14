Nifty 50 has recovered after the strong sell-off on Wednesday. It is trading at 22,036, up 0.17 per cent. It is important for the index to sustain above 22,000 and see a follow-through rise to ease the downside pressure. As such the price action today could set the trend going forward.

Nifty 50 outlook

Nifty is currently getting support around 21,900. But, at the same time, there is strong resistance at around 22,160. A strong and sustained rise above 22,160 is needed to bring back the positive sentiment. Failure to breach 22,160 and a reversal thereafter can drag the Nifty down to 21,900 again. A subsequent break below 21,900 will increase the selling pressure and pull the Nifty down to 21,500.

Global indices

In Asia, Hang Seng (16,984) is down 0.57 per cent. Shanghai Composite (3,044) and Nikkei 225 (38,686) are flat and Kospi (2,710) is up 0.64 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (39,043) seems to be struggling to get a strong follow-through rise above 39,000. It touched a high of 39,201.94 on Wednesday and moved away to close the day up by 0.1 per cent. Important support is at 38,800. It has to sustain above this and rise above 39,000 to touch 39,700-39,800 in the coming days. A fall below 38,800 will negate that rise. That, in turn, will turn the outlook negative, pulling the Dow Jones down to 38,500 and even lower.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 March Futures (22,165) is up 0.26 per cent. Intraday support is around 22,120. If the contract manages to sustain above this support then a rise to 22,300 is possible in the coming sessions. A strong rise above 22,300 is needed to bring back bullishness. A reversal from around 22,300 can keep the contract under pressure for a fresh fall.

The level of 22,000 is a crucial support. A break below it can drag the contract down to 21,800

Trade strategy

Although there is room to rise further, there is also the danger of a reversal. So, we suggest traders to stay out of the market today. See how the index closes for the day. Trades can be taken accordingly after that.

Supports: 22,120, 22,200

Resistances: 22,300, 22,380