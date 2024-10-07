Nifty 50 is managing to sustain above 25,000. However, the index seems to be lacking a strong follow-through buying. It is currently trading at 25,070, up 0.22 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 22:28. This leaves the bias negative and can keep alive the danger of dragging the Nifty below 25,000.
Nifty 50 outlook
Intraday resistance is in the 25,150-25,200 region. Above that 25,300 will be a higher resistance. Nifty has come down after making an intraday high of 25,143 in early trades. That keeps the bias negative.
Support is in the 25,000-24,950 region. A break below 24,950 can take the Nifty down to 24,900 initially and then to 24,800-24,750 eventually.
The price action thereafter will need a close watch for a reversal.
Nifty 50 Futures
The Nifty 50 October Futures (25,224) is up 0.2 per cent as of now. The contract is coming down from a high of 25,299. Resistance is in the 25,300-25,350 region which is holding well as of now.
Supports are at 25,170 and 25,130. A break below 25,130 can take the contract down to 24,900 in the coming sessions.
A strong rise above 25,350 is needed to turn the outlook bullish.
Trade Strategy
Traders can go short now at 25,224. Add more shorts on a rise at 25,270. Keep the stop-loss at 25,330. Trail the stop-loss down to 25,205 as soon as the contract falls to 25,180. Move the stop-loss further down to 25,030 when the contract touches 24,980. Exit the shorts at 24,950.
Supports: 25,130, 24,900
Resistances: 25,300, 25,350
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.