Nifty 50 October futures (24,200)

Nifty 50 has turned down after a short-lived corrective rise. The resistance at 24,500 mentioned yesterday has held very well. The index has come down from a high of 24,492. It is currently trading at 24,210, down 0.53 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 11:39. This indicates that the broader sentiment is negative. That can keep the door open for the Nifty to fall more during the day.

Nifty 50 outlook

The resistance at 24,500 has held very well as expected. The reversal from near this resistance indicates that the broader downtrend has resumed. We can expect the Nifty to fall towards 24,000-23,950 today.

A break below 23,950 will increase the selling pressure. That in turn will drag the index down to 23,700-23,500 and lower in the short-term.

The region between 24,400-24,500 will continue to act as a strong resistance. Nifty has to surpass 24,500 in order to turn the sentiment positive.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 October futures (24,200) is down 0.61 per cent. The outlook is bearish. Resistance will now be at 24,400. The contract can fall to 24,100 and even 23,950-23,900 in the coming sessions.

A strong rise above 24,500 is needed for the outlook to turn bullish.

Trading strategy

Traders can go short now at 24,200 and on a rise at 24,330. Keep the stop-loss at 24,430. Trail the stop-loss won to 24,160 as soon as the contract falls to 24,130. Move the stop-loss further down to 24,080 when the contract touches 24,020. Exit the short positions at 23,950.

Supports: 24,100, 23,950

Resistances: 24,400, 24,500

