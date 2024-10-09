The Nifty 50 began today’s session higher at 25,066 versus yesterday’s close of 25,013. It inched up after opening and is now at 25,130, up 0.5 per cent.

The advances/ declines ratio of the benchmark index currently stands at 34/16, a bullish sign. Shriram Finance, up 4 per cent, is the top gainer, whereas Nestle India, down 4 per cent, is the top loser.

In line with Nifty 50, the mid and small-cap indices have appreciated so far today. Also, most of the sectors are in the green. Nifty Realty, up 2.2 per cent, is the top sector, whereas Nifty FMCG, down nearly 0.8 per cent, is the weakest.

The Asian equity market appears mixed. Nikkei 225 (39,290) and ASX 200 (8,190) are up 1 and 0.2 per cent, respectively, whereas Hang Seng (20,620) has lost 1.5 per cent.

Nifty 50 futures

The October futures of Nifty 50 began the session higher at 25,185 versus yesterday’s close of 25,132. It is now hovering around 25,270, up 0.6 per cent.

Several factors like the breadth of the index gives positive impetus for Nifty futures.

Also, the contract has moved above a trendline resistance. So, the likelihood of a rally from here is high. The contract can touch 25,500, a resistance. Subsequent resistance is at 25,800.

But, if Nifty futures falls from here, it can find support at 25,250 and 25,180. Subsequent support is at 25,000.

Trading strategy

Buy Nifty futures at the current level of 25,270 and also on a dip to 25,180. Place stop-loss at 25,000. Book profits at 25,500.

Supports: 25,250 and 25,180

Resistance: 25,500 and 25,800