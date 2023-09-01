Nifty 50 (19,315) and Sensex (64,980) began today’s session flat but inched up in the initial hour of trade, gaining nearly one-third of a per cent. This is despite the mixed signal from their Asian peers.

Among the major Asian equity indices, Nikkei 225 (32,785) and KOSPI (2,560) are in the green, up 0.6 and 0.2 per cent respectively. On the other hand, while Hang Seng (18,390) is flat, ASX 200 (7,285) is down 0.3 per cent.

The Indian benchmarks have joined Nikkei 225 and KOSPI in the list of gainers. The positive bias is supported by factors like the bullish market breadth and a potential broad-based buying – For instance, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 36/14 and all mid- and small-cap indices are in the green. Besides, the volatility has seen a drop as indicated by India VIX, the volatility index, which has dropped 3.5 per cent.

Among the sectors, Nifty Metal posted a strong gain of 2.5 per cent and remains the best performer so far today. On the other hand, Nifty Healthcare, down by 0.5 per cent, is the top loser.

Nifty 50 futures

The September futures contract of Nifty 50 opened today’s session almost flat at 19,410 versus Thursday’s close of 19,414. It rallied to mark a high of 19,428 during the first hour of trade and is now hovering around 19,420.

The underlying Nifty 50 index has a strong support at the current level of 19,250. Thus, the Nifty futures can be considered to have a support at 19,400. The respective support is expected to hold well and we will most likely witness a rally.

The Nifty futures can rise towards the nearest resistance at 19,480. A breakout of this level can lift the contract to 19,540. On the other hand, if the contract slips below 19,400, it can descend to 19,350, another key support.

Trading strategy

Since Nifty futures is trading near a support and considering the distance of the immediate support, the risk-reward ratio is favourable for long positions.

Traders can buy Nifty futures now at around 19,420. Add longs in case the price dips to 19,370. Place stop-loss at 19,320 at first. When the contract rallies and touches 19,480, revise the stop-loss up to 19,420. Book profits at 19,530.

Supports: 19,400 and 19,350

Resistance: 19,480 and 19,540

