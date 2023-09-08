Nifty 50 and Sensex continue to move higher. Both the indices are getting good follow-through rise today after having risen well on Thursday. The benchmark indices are up about 0.3 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 66,475 and Nifty at 19,778. Nifty is heading up towards 19,800-19,850 as mentioned yesterday. The broader view is bullish. Nifty can target 20,000 in the coming days.

Global indices

Asian markets are in red. Nikkei 225 (32,581) is down over a per cent while the Shanghai Composite (3,108) and Kospi (2,532) are down 0.4 and 0.6 per cent respectively.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,500.73) witnessed some bounce on Thursday and was up 0.17 per cent. It is currently holding well above 34,400 – the key support levels. It is important for it to get a strong follow-through rise from here to negate the danger of falling back. It is a wait and watch situation now.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 September Futures (19,838) is up over 0.3 per cent as of now. Resistance is around 19,900. The contract has made a high of 19,852 and has come down slightly from there. The chances of a corrective dip from around 19,900 towards 19,800-19,750 is a possibility that cannot be ruled out.

A strong rise past 19,900 is needed for the contract to rise towards 20,000 and higher. Considering the strong rise seen this week, the preference will be to see a corrective dip from around 19,900 and then a fresh leg of rise.

Trade Strategy

Since resistance is coming up, the risk-reward ratio does not favour for taking fresh long positions at current levels. So, we suggest traders to stay out of the market today. See how the index closes for the week today and then trades can be taken accordingly.

Supports: 19,780, 19,720

Resistances: 19,900, 20,000