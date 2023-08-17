Nifty 50 August Futures (19,515)

Nifty 50 and Sensex are struggling to get a strong follow-through rise. The benchmark indices are trading lower. Sensex is trading at 65,322, down 0.33 per cent and Nifty at 19,397 is down 0.35 per cent.

Nifty has strong resistance at 19,500 and then in the 19,600-19,700 region. The index has to rise past 19,700 to bring back the bullish sentiment. As long as the Nifty stays below 19,500, the chances are high for it to fall to 19,100-19,000 in the coming days.

Global indices

In Asia, Shanghai Composite (3,150) is trading flat while the other major indices are in red. Nikkei 225 (31,675), Kospi (2,517) and Hang Seng (18,308) are down in the range of 0.1-0.3 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,765) has declined below the key support level of 35,000. The near-term outlook is negative. Immediate support is at 34,700. A break below it can take the Dow Jones down to 34,500-34,300 and even lower in the coming days.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 August Futures (19,415) is down 0.35 per cent. The contract has strong resistance in the 19,500-19,530 region. This resistance has been capping the upside very well since the beginning of this week. That leaves the bias negative.

As long as the contract stays below the 19,500-19,530 resistance zone, the outlook is bearish. The Nifty 50 August Futures contract can fall to 19,300-19,250 in the coming sessions.

The contract has to rise past 19,530 to turn the near-term outlook to positive.

Trade Strategy

Traders can consider a positional trade rather than an intraday trade. So, accordingly, go short now. Accumulate shorts on a rise at 19,460 and 19,490. Keep the stop-loss at 19,540. Trail the stop-loss down to 19,390 when the contract falls to 19,360. Move the stop-loss further down to 19,310 when the contract touches 19,290 on the downside. Exit the short positions at 19,270.

Supports: 19,320, 19,250

Resistances: 19,530, 19,600