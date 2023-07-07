Nifty 50 July Futures (19,532)

Nifty 50 and Sensex are managing to hold higher, despite a sharp fall in the US overnight and in the Asian markets today. The Indian benchmark indices seem to be insulated from sell-off in the global markets.

Both the Sensex and Nifty are trading marginally higher. Sensex is trading at 65,787, while Nifty is at 19,498. It is important to see if the indices are getting strong follow-through rise from here or not.

On the charts, there is a resistance at 19,600 for the Nifty. We expect this resistance to hold at least on its first test. A short-lived corrective fall to 19,300-19,200 is a possibility from there. However, the overall trend will continue to remain bullish. After the corrective fall, a fresh leg of rise can take the Nifty up to 20,000.

Global Indices

All the major Asian indices are in red. Hang Seng (18,341) and Kospi (2,522) are down over a per cent. Nikkei 225 (32,627) and Shanghai (3,194) are down about 0.4 per cent each.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,922) fell sharply over a per cent on Thursday, breaking below the key intermediate support level of 34,200. It can now fall further towards 33,500 before reversing higher again.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,532) is marginally down. In has an intraday resistance around 19,600. Failure to rise past that resistance during the day can drag the contract down to 19,450-19,430.

If the contract manages to breach 19,600, an extended rise to 19,700-19,730 can be seen first and then a reversal is possible.

Considering the overall weakness in the global markets, we expect the Nifty 50 July Futures contract to sustain below 19,600 and fall to 19,450-19,430.

Trade Strategy

Traders can go short on a rise at 19,570. Keep the stop-loss at 19,620. Trail the stop-loss down to 19,550 when the contract falls to 19,520. Move the stop-loss further down to 19,510 when the contract touches 19,490 on the downside. Exit the shorts at 19,460.

Supports: 19,450, 19,400

Resistances: 19,600, 19,730.