Nifty 50 July Futures (19,599)

Equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex gained nearly one per cent each on Thursday morning.

While Sensex gained nearly 600 points to top 66,000-mark, Nifty50 gained 180 points to trade above 19,550.

Notably, Nifty broke the 19,500-levels, a resistance that was capping the upside over the last few days. This keeps the bullish view intact.

It is now important for the Nifty to sustain well above 19,500. If it does, then a rise to 19,600 and 19,800 can be seen in the coming days.

Global indices

All major Asian indices have registered strong gains. Hang Seng (19,330) has surged 2.5 per cent. Nikkei 225 (32,458) is up 1.6 per cent. Shanghai Composite (3,223) and Kospi (2,598) are up about 0.9 per cent each.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,347) has extended its gains.

In fact it is now closer to the key resistance level of 34,500. The bias is positive.

The Dow can breach 34,500, if not immediately but eventually. Such a break can take the index up to 34,800-35,000 and even 35,500 in the coming weeks.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,599) is up 0.7 per cent. The contract rose well above the key resistance level of 19,570. While this break sustains, the outlook is bullish. The Nifty 50 July Futures contract can rise to 19,700-19,730 in the coming sessions.

This bullish view will get negated only when the contract declines below 19,570.

If the contract drops below 19,750, it would drop to 19,520-19,500, putting the Nifty 50 July contract back into the 19,380-19,570 range.

Trade Strategy

Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at 19,580. Keep the stop-loss at 19,540. Trail the stop-loss up to 19,610 as soon as the contract moves up to 19,640. Move the stop-loss further up to 19,645 when the contract touches 19,660. Exit the long positions at 19,690.

Supports: 19,570, 19,520

Resistances: 19,700, 19,730