Nifty 50 (18,770) and Sensex (63,200) opened today’s session on a positive note following positive cues from the Asian market. At the end of initial hour of trade, both the benchmarks are up by nearly half a per cent each.

Among the major Asian equity indices, Nikkei 225 (33,550), ASX 200 (7,250), Hang Seng (19,990) and KOSPI ( 2,620) have gained between 0.2 and 1 per cent.

The domestic market is likely to stay bullish and rally through the day.

Supporting the positive sentiment, all mid- and small-cap indices have gained and the India VIX volatility index has dropped by a little over 4 per cent.

In addition, barring Nifty IT which is down by 0.1 per cent, all sectors are in the green.

As the market is witnessing a broad-based buying, the probability for the Nifty 50 and, thus, its June futures to rally further is high.

Nifty 50 futures

The June futures contract of Nifty 50 opened today’s session higher at 18,775 against its Thursday’s close of 18,745. The contract is currently trading around 18,835 – a resistance level.

If the hurdle at 18,835 is breached, the Nifty futures will most likely rally to 19,000 today. It could even touch 19,050 if the momentum sustains.

On the other hand, if the contract falls from the current level of 18,835, it is likely to find an immediate support between 18,780 and 18,800. Subsequent support is at 18,725.

Trading strategy

Buy Nifty futures once it breaks out of 18,835. Place initial stop-loss at 18,790.

When the contract touches 18,950, move the stop-loss up to 18,890. Book profits at 19,000.

Note that the above recommendations are for intraday only.

Supports: 18,780 and 18,725

Resistances: 18,835 and 19,000