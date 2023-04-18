The Indian benchmark indices – Nifty 50 (17,670) and Sensex (59,780) – after a gap-up opening, quickly made a U-turn and have fallen below yesterday’s closing level. Both the indices are now down by one-fifth of a per cent each.

The domestic indices seem to have taken the bearish cues from their Asian peers. Among the major indices, ASX 200 (7,345), Hang Seng (20,620) and KOSPI (2,565) are down between 0.5 and 0.8 per cent. Whereas Nikkei 225 (28,640) is an exception with inching up by nearly half a per cent.

Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex signal trend reversal

The broader negative cues have dragged the local indices. Other factors like market breadth also give a bearish bias. For instance, the advance-decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 20-30, showing that more stocks in the index are down.

Interestingly, despite the benchmark indices facing a downward pressure, the mid- and small-cap indices have gained. For instance, Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 are up by 0.4 and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty, up by 1 per cent, is the top gainer. At the other end, Nifty Media, down by 0.5 per cent, is the top loser as it stands.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session marginally higher at 17,775 versus yesterday’s close of 17,760. However, it has now declined to 17,685.

That said, the contract has its nearest support at 17,660 – its 50-day moving average. In case this level is invalidated, we might see a quick fall to 17,500.

On the other hand, if Nifty futures recover from here, there are resistances at 17,750 and 17,850.

Given the prevailing price action, the likelihood of the support at 17,660 being breached is high. Therefore, one can approach with a bearish bias from the perspective of trading.

Trading strategy

Since 17,660 is a support, stay on the fence for now. Go short with stop-loss at 17,730 if Nifty futures drop below 17,660.

When the contract touches 17,560, tighten the stop-loss to 17,600. Book profits at 17,525.

Supports: 17,750 and 17,850

Resistance: 17,660 and 17,500