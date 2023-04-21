The Indian benchmark indices – Nifty 50 (17,600) and Sensex (59,580) – are largely flat after the initial hour of trade.

But the equity market across Asia seems to be facing a downward pressure and this might weigh on the domestic market as well. Among the major Asian indices, Nikkei 225 (28,550), ASX 200 (7,330), Hang Seng (20,250) and KOSPI (2,540) are down between 0.3 and 1 per cent.

The bearish bias can be seen in the local market as well. For instance, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 20/30 now, showing more stocks in Nifty 50 index are down and all the mid- and small-cap indices on the NSE are in the red.

Coming to the sectors, Nifty Media, up by 0.8 per cent, is the top performer among the very few gainers. Whereas Nifty Realty, down by 2.4 per cent, is the top loser so far today.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened almost flat at 17,650 versus yesterday’s close of 17,656. It has currently declined to 17,625.

Note that there is support at 17,620. If this is decisively breached, we can see a quick fall to 17,500 – its nearest notable support. Subsequent support is at 17,400.

On the other hand, if the contract rebounds on the back of the support at 17,620, it can face hurdles at 17,700 and 17,750. Only a breach of 17,750 can turn the bias bullish. Nearest resistance above 17,750 is at 17,850.

So, as it stands, the probability of the support at 17,620 being invalidated is high.

Trading strategy

Wait for now and initiate fresh short positions if only Nifty futures fall below 17,620. Target and stop-loss for this trade can be at 17,500 and 17,680 respectively.

Note that the above trade recommendation is for intraday. So, exit the positions by the end of the day if neither target nor stop-loss is triggered.

Supports: 17,620 and 17,500

Resistance: 17,700 and 17,750

