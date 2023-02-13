Nifty 50 February Futures (17,762)

Sensex and Nifty 50 have begun the week on a weak note. Both the indices are trading down about 0.6 per cent, each. Nifty is trading at 17,746 and Sensex at 60,313. Nifty has declined below the key level of 17,800 and failure to rise above it can keep the index under pressure. As long as the index trades below 17,800, the chances are high for the Nifty to fall further to 17,700 and 17,600 in the coming sessions.

Global indices

In Asia, barring the Shanghai Composite (3,278, up 0.53 per cent), other major indices are in red. Nikkei 225 (27,398), Kospi (2,452) and Hang Seng (21,090) are down in the range of 0.5-1 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,869) continues to oscillate in the sideways range. The index can continue to remain in the 33,500-34,500 range for some more time. The bias is bullish to see a break above 34,500 and rise to 35,500 eventually.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 February Futures (17,762) is down 0.66 per cent. The outlook is negative and the level of 17,800-17,820 will be a good intraday resistance. The contract can fall to 17,700-17,650 in the coming sessions.

The Nifty 50 February Futures contract will have to rise past 17,820 initially to ease the downside pressure. Thereafter, rising past 17,900 is needed to become bullish completely.

Trading strategy

Traders can go short now. Accumulate shorts on a rise at 17,800. Keep the stop-loss at 17,830. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,740 as soon as the contract falls to 17,720. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,705 when the contract touches 17,695 on the downside. Book profits at 17,680

Supports: 17,700, 17,650

Resistances: 17,820, 17,900

