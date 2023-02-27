Nifty 50 March Futures (17,425)

Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading under pressure. The weakness in the global equity markets continue to weigh on the Indian benchmarks. Sensex is down 0.8 per cent and Nifty 0.85 per cent.

Nifty has declined below the key support level of 17,400 and is now hovering around 17,300. There is a room to test 17,200 from where a reversal could be possible.

Global indices

All the major Asian indices are in red. Kospi (2,396) is down over a per cent. Nikkei 225 (27,408), Hang Seng (19,860) and Shanghai Composite (3,263) are down in the range of 0.12-0.75 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,816.92) fell 1 per cent on Friday to close below the psychological 33,000 mark. Failure to rise back above 33,000 from here can drag it further down to 32,500 and even 32,000 this week.

Nifty 50 Futures

Nifty 50 March Futures (17,425) is down 0.75 per cent. Outlook is bearish. Intraday resistance will be in the 17,470-17,500 region. The contract can fall to 17,300-17,280 in the coming sessions.

Trading Strategy

Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at 17,460. Keep the stop-loss at 17,510. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,405 as soon as the contract falls to 17,375. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,360 when the contract touches 17,340 on the downside. Exit the short positions at 17,310.

Supports: 17,300, 17,270

esistances: 17,470, 17,500