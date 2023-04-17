The Indian benchmark indices – Nifty 50 (17,610) and Sensex (59,570) – have seen a considerable fall in the early trade today. As it stands, both the indices have lost about 1.3 per cent each. Like the benchmarks, all the mid- and small-cap indices are in the red as well, showing broad-based sell-off.

That said, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 25/25 showing that an equal number of stocks in the index have gained and lost.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty is the top gainer, up by 0.4 per cent whereas Nifty IT is the worst performer of the day, losing 6.2 per cent.

Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex signal trend reversal

While the domestic market is showing a bearish bias, the major equity indices in Asia look mixed. Among them, Nikkei 225 (28,490) is flat whereas KOSPI (2,570) is down by 0.15 per cent. On the other hand, ASX 200 (7,370) and Hang Seng (20,570) are up by 0.2 and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of the Nifty 50 index has begun the week with a gap-down at 17,820 versus last week’s close of 17,880. It has declined further and is now hovering around 17,700 after marking a low of 17,640.

Notably, the contract has its 50-day moving average support at 17,670. We expect this support to hold, and the contract is likely to rebound from this level. However, a decisive breach of 17,670 can drag the index to 17,500.

But in case the contract recovers intraday, it can face a hurdle at 17,750. Above this, the band of 17,850-17,880 can be a barrier.

Trading strategy

Even though the bias is bearish now, the likelihood of Nifty futures falling further is less likely. But it also faces a resistance at 17,750 on the upside. So, there is a good chance for the contract to end the session anywhere between 17,670 and 17,750 which does not really give us a good opportunity to trade. Therefore, traders can stay out for now.

If the contract breaks out of 17,750, one can consider going long with stop-loss at 17,690. Target can be 17,850. But note that this is a high-risk trade.

Supports: 17,670 and 17,500

Resistance: 17,750 and 17,850

