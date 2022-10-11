The equity market across Asia is facing heat and the major Asian indices are down for the day. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and KOSPI have lost more than 2 per cent today and ASX 200 is down by 0.35 per cent. Consequently, the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 (17,165) and Sensex (57,755), which began today’s session with a marginal gap-up, saw considerable selling pressure soon after opening. Both are down by about 0.45 per cent so far.

The market breadth of Nifty 50 is showing a bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio is at 10:40. All the mid- and small-cap indices too are in the red, losing between 0.2 and 0.45 per cent. All the sectoral indices have lost as well, led by Nifty Realty, which is down by 1.5 per cent. Nifty Healthcare index is down by nearly 1 per cent.

Therefore, the local market seems to be facing a broad-based sell-off and there is a high likelihood of further intraday fall in Nifty 50.

Nifty 50 futures

The October futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session at 17,220 versus yesterday’s close of 17,227. Depreciating by little more than half a per cent, the contract is currently trading at around 17,135. Since the bias is bearish so far today and Nifty futures has a strong resistance at 17,250, we expect it to either stay flat or witness a downswing from here.

While 17,250 is a resistance, there is a good support at 17,100 with a rising trendline as well, making the support stronger. But if this level is breached due to today’s weak sentiment, the contract will most likely fall below 17,000 and touch 16,950 — a minor support. Subsequent support is at 16,870, a strong one.

Trading strategy

Considering the above factors, one can stay away from executing new trades for now. Go for intraday short on Nifty futures with stop-loss at 17,200 if it invalidates the support at 17,100. When the contract falls below 17,000, tighten the stop-loss to 17,100. Liquidate the intraday shorts at 16,940.

Nevertheless, those who can carry the position overnight, rather than exiting at 16,940, tighten the stop-loss to 17,000 when Nifty futures touches 16,940. Exit the shorts at 16,870.

Supports: 17,100 and 17,000

Resistance: 17,250 and 17,300