Todays Pick

Apollo Micro Systems (₹123.1): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on July 15, 2021

The stock of Apollo Micro Systems seems to be a good buy as it has closed above a key resistance of ₹120 on Thursday. Thus, the stock is likely to establish a fresh round of rally and so, traders with short-term perspective can consider buying the stock.

After opening the year 2021 on the strong foot, the scrip rallied and hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹155.9 in mid-January. However, the stock was unable to extend the uptrend and it reversed to move downwards. The fall was sharp, and it had depreciated to ₹87 by mid-April, thereby losing about 44 per cent from January high.

But ₹87 acted a good base on the back of which the stock resumed to move up. But towards the end of May, it entered a sideways trend wherein it has been largely oscillating between ₹110 and ₹120 Tuesday. On Wednesday, the stock breached ₹120 with substantial volume, opening the door for further rally. Thus, traders can buy with stop-loss at ₹119 for a target of ₹132.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on July 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.