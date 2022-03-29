hamburger

Bank of Baroda (₹112): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 28, 2022

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels keeping the stop-loss at ₹107.

BL Research Bureau

The short-term outlook for the stock of Bank of Baroda is bullish. The stock has risen 3.13 per cent on Monday hovering well above the near-term resistance level of ₹110. There is an immediate resistance at ₹114 and the chances are high for the stock to break above this level in the coming days. Such a break would boost the bullish momentum rallying further the stock towards ₹123-₹125 in the next two-three weeks. The immediate support is in the ₹110-₹109 region.

The 21-Day Moving Average (DMA) support is at ₹104 and the stock is likely to sustain above ₹109. However, the downside can be limited to ₹104 even if it falls below ₹109.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels keeping the stop-loss at ₹107. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹114 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹117 and move further up to ₹116 when it touches ₹119. Book profits at ₹121. The bullish outlook will get negated only if the stock falls below the 21-DMA support. But that looks unlikely at the moment.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on March 29, 2022
Bank of Baroda
technical analysis

