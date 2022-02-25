Bata India (₹1,774.65): SELL

The short-term outlook for the stock of Bata India is bearish. The stock fell 5 per cent on Thursday and has closed below the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA), currently at ₹1,804. Secondly, the 21-DMA is on the verge of crossing below the 55-DMA. Thirdly, the stock has made a decisive close below the psychological level of ₹1,800 after failing to break this level in its several attempts made in the second half of 2021.

All these factors strengthens the bearish case and keeps the door open for more fall. The region between ₹1,800 and ₹1,805 will now act as a good immediate resistance and cap the upside. There is room for a further fall to ₹1,680 in the coming days. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹1,795 in case if a bounce is seen. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,820. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹1,765 as soon as the stock falls to ₹1,725. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹1,735 as soon as the stock touches ₹1,705. Book profits at ₹1,680. The stock will have to decisively rise past ₹1,805 in order to ease the downside pressure and take the prices higher.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)