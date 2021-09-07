Todays Pick

Bharat Electronics (₹195.4): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 07, 2021

The stock of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which established a long-term uptrend at about ₹60 in May 2020. Although, there have been considerable price corrections, especially in August 2020 and March 2021, the direction of the major trend has remind up and the pull-backs were bought into, resulting in the stock aligning with the overall uptrend. The 50-day moving average has been acting as a strong support for the stock.

In July this year, the stock entered consolidation phase and was largely oscillating within ₹178 and ₹190. While it did drop to ₹162 in the first week of August, the stock reversed higher swiftly. The rally continued and last week, the scrip made a decisive close above ₹190, opening the door for further strengthening. Also, the breakout was accompanied by good volume. Even though the stock witnessed a price drop on Monday, it remains above the important support of ₹190. Until the stock lies above this level, the trend will be bullish. Hence, traders can buy with stop-loss at ₹190 for a target of ₹204.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on September 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Bharat Electronics Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like