Birla Corporation (₹1,148.05): SELL

The outlook for the stock of Birla Corporation is bearish. The break below ₹1,350 in the first week of February and a strong fall there after indicates the reversal of the uptrend that was in place since May 2020. Strong resistance will now be in the ₹1,200-₹1,250 region. The stock has been struggling to break above ₹1,200 since the beginning of this week. This indicates the inherent weakness in the stock. As such the upside is likely to be capped at ₹1,200-₹1,250. The 3.6 per cent fall so far this week has taken the stock below the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement support level of ₹1,161.
This strengthens the bearish case and opens the door for further fall from here. The stock can fall to ₹1,010 initially. A further break below ₹1,010 will then drag the stock to ₹950 and even ₹850 in the coming months. Traders can go short now and accumulate at ₹1,210. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,310. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹1,090 as soon as the stock falls to ₹1,020. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹1,030 as soon as the stock touches ₹980. Book profits at ₹960.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
