Cadila Healthcare (₹494.6): SELL

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The outlook for the stock of Cadila Healthcare is negative. The strong rally that was in place since March 2020 reversed direction in May this year after marking a high of ₹673.7. The stock has slipped below the 50-day moving average and also broken below a rising trendline. Additionally, a bear flag is also being confirmed as the stock broke below the support at ₹530 last month.
These indicators on the chart confirm the trend reversal. So, the stock is likely to extend the decline towards the next key support at ₹418. Notably, the bear-flag pattern also indicates a fall to ₹418. Nevertheless, there can be a pause at ₹450 and there are chances to either consolidate above it or see a short-lived corrective rally. Given this, traders can sell at current levels and short again on a rise to ₹530. Stop-loss at ₹555. Exit half of the shorts at ₹450 and revise down the stop-loss to ₹470 for the rest. Exit the balance at ₹418.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...