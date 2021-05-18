CDSL (₹862.2): Buy

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The stock of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) broke out of a range on Monday, opening the door for further upside. Thus, traders can take fresh short-term long positions in the stock.
The scrip established an uptrend in March last year on the back of the support at ₹180. Since then, it has consistently gaining with intermittent price corrections and the rally continued in 2021 as well. Even though there was a brief sluggish period in January, the stock regained the momentum in February as against the support at ₹480. The uptrend continued and notably, the stock has constantly been bouncing off the 21-day moving average.
Nevertheless, since the beginning of May, the stock has been moving sideways i.e., largely fluctuating between ₹775 and ₹830. However, on Monday, it rallied past the resistance at ₹830 and closed at ₹862.2, confirming the breakout. Consistent with this, indicators like the RSI and the MACD on the daily chart remain in the positive territory. Considering these factors, traders can go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹840; target can be ₹895.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...