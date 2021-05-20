Chennai Petroleum Corporation (₹122.8): Buy

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The stock of Chennai Petroleum Corporation gained 4.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, decisively breaking above a key medium-term resistance at ₹120. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been since the stock took support in the band between ₹90 and ₹93 in early April this year. Investors with a a short-term view can buy the stock at current levels.
The significant medium-term support in the band between ₹90 and ₹93 had provided base in late January this year. Thereafter the stock started to move sideways in the wide range between ₹90 and ₹120 until recently. With the in the sideways consolidation phase, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend from early April. The stock trades well about the 21- and 50-day moving averages. The recent up-move has reinforced the bullish momentum. The daily relative strength index features in the bullish zone and the weekly RSI has decisively entered the bullish zone from the neutral region.
The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It has potential to extend the up-move and reach the price targets of ₹128 and ₹131 in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹119.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...