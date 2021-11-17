City Union Bank (₹159.25): SELL

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The outlook for the stock of City Union Bank is bearish. The stock has been falling consistently since November 8. It has tumbled about 9 per cent since then. There is a head and shoulder reversal pattern visible on the chart. The neckline resistance of this pattern is at ₹166. Immediate support is at ₹155.
Any bounce from this support is likely to be capped at ₹166. Rallies to ₹166 can find fresh sellers coming into the market. The chances are high for the stock to break below ₹155 eventually. Such a break can drag the stock lower to ₹150 and ₹145 eventually in the coming weeks. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹163. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹168. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹157 as soon as the stock touches ₹155. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹152 as soon as the stock falls to ₹148. Book profits at ₹146. The bearish outlook will get negated if the stock breaks above ₹166 decisively. Such a break will then pave the way for a fresh rise to ₹173 and even ₹180, going forward.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...