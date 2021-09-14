Coal India (₹154.60): Buy

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The short-term outlook for the stock of Coal India is bullish. The stock has surged over 4 per cent on Monday and has closed on a strong note. The rally on Monday has strengthened the upmove that has been in place since the last week of August. It has also taken the stock well above the key ₹148-151 resistance zone that has been capping the upside for more than two months. The stock can rise to ₹160 initially and then to ₹168 eventually in the coming weeks. Immediate supports are at ₹151 and ₹148. Dips to these supports are likely to find fresh buyers coming into the market and limit the downside. Investors with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹147 for the target of ₹167. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹157 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹160. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹161 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹166. Intermediate dips to ₹151-150 can be used to accumulate long positions.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...