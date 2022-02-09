Coal India (168.7): BUY

The outlook for the stock of Coal India is bullish. The rally since mid-December last year confirms that the downtrend that was in place since June 2021 has ended. The strong 5.5 per cent surge on Wednesday strengthens the bullish case and signals the beginning of a new leg of rally.

Support for the stock is at ₹158 while above which the outlook will continue to remain bullish. Immediate resistance is at ₹171. Inability to breach ₹171 immediate can drag the stock down to ₹165 and even ₹160 in the near-term. But the broader view will continue to remain bullish.

As such we can expect Coal India to break above ₹171 eventually and rise to ₹180-₹185 in the coming weeks. An eventual break above ₹185 will then pave way for a revisit of ₹200 levels. Positional traders can go long at current levels and also accumulate on dips at ₹166 and ₹162. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹154. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹171 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹177. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹178 as soon as the stock touches ₹181. Book profits at ₹185.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading