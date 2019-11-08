Colgate-Palmolive (₹1,601.3): Buy

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The stock of Colgate-Palmolive, after declining through the first half of this year, started gaining traction in the month of August. The stock took support at an important level at ₹1,100, from where the positive trend resumed. It went on to register a new high of ₹1,589.5 in September, gaining 45 per cent in a period of three months. The stock’s year-to-date return is about 19 per cent.
However, the uptrend lost momentum last month and the stock witnessed a minor correction declining to ₹1,434.5. It was followed by a sideways trend continuing throughout October. On Thursday, the stock broke out of the prior high of ₹1,589.5 and eventually made a new lifetime high of ₹1,611, opening the door for further strengthening. Noticeably, the stock rebounded from the 21-DMA at ₹1,520 levels.
The latest breakout also confirms an ascending triangle breakout, a trend continuation pattern. According to the pattern, the stock could rise to ₹1,746. Hence, investors can buy the stock at current levels with stop-loss at ₹1,490. Short-term and medium-term targets are at ₹1,746 and ₹1,835 respectively.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...