Cyient (₹282.6): Buy

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a short-term since registering a 52-week low at ₹184 in late May this year. While trending up, the stock had conclusively breached a key resistance at ₹240 in late June. But, after that, it had encountered a key resistance at around ₹280 and continued to move sideways until recently.
After taking support at ₹250 recently, the stock continued to trend upwards. On Thursday, it jumped 5.7 per cent accompanied by above-average volume, decisively breaking above a key resistance level of ₹280. Also, the stock trades well above its 21- and 50-day moving averages. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past three weeks.
The daily relative strength index has re-entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI features in the neutral region. Moreover, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the positive terrain implying buying interest, and the weekly indicator hovers in the positive terrain.
The stock appears to have resumed its short-term uptrend and the outlook is bullish. It can extend the uptrend and hit the price targets of ₹296 and ₹302 in the forthcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹277.5 levels. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...