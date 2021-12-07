Delta Corp (₹244.35): SELL

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The short-term outlook for Delta Corp is bearish. There is a double-top formation on the chart. The neckline resistance is around ₹255. Strong resistance is in the ₹250-260 region. This has been capping the upside well over the last one week. Any bounce is likely to be capped at ₹260 in the coming days as well.
There is room on the downside for the stock to fall towards ₹200-₹190. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹252. Keep the stop-loss at ₹270. Move the stop-loss down to ₹238 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹226. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹223 as soon as the stock falls to ₹212. Book profits at ₹205. The bearish outlook will get negated if the stock breaks above ₹260 decisively. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹280-300 levels again. However, the price action over the last one week indicates that the strong selling interest is coming up in the market at around ₹260 levels. As such, the chances are high for the stock to remain below ₹260 and fall to ₹200-₹190 in the coming weeks.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...