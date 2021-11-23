Todays Pick

Dilip Buildcon (₹524.2): SELL

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 22, 2021

The downtrend in the stock of Dilip Buildcon that has been in place since mid-October has gained strength. The stock made a high of ₹750 in October has tumbled 30 per cent from there. Immediate resistance is at ₹535 and then a higher one is at ₹558. The upside could be very well capped at ₹535 from here. The stock can fall to ₹505-₹500 in the near-term. A break below ₹500 can drag the stock further lower to ₹445 in the coming weeks. Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate on rallies at ₹533. Keep the stop-loss at ₹541. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹522 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹515. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹515 as soon as the stock falls to ₹509. Book profits at ₹505.

The downside pressure will ease only if the stock breaks above ₹558 decisively. Such a break, though looking less likely now, can take the stock up to ₹590. But on the charts, chances appear to be high for a steeper fall to ₹445 from here rather than a rise to ₹590-₹600.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on November 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
technical analysis
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like