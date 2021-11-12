DLF (₹416.25): SELL

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The bias on the charts for the stock of DLF is turning bearish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since late March last year.
This uptrend seems to have come to an end. The price action since the last week of September indicates that a double-top is in the formation.
The sharp fall over 4 per cent on Thursday marks the beginning of the last leg of the second top formation within this pattern.
Under this background, the chances are looking high for the stock to fall in the coming days towards ₹385-₹380 – the neckline support zone. A strong break below ₹380 will confirm the double-top pattern. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹350 in the coming weeks.
Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate on a rise at ₹430. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹442. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹415 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹405. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹403 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹391. Book profits at ₹385.
In case if the stock bounces back from ₹380, it will violate the chances of a double-top. In that case a sideways consolidation between ₹380 and ₹450 can be seen for some time.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
