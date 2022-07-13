hamburger

Todays Pick

Today’ Pick: EID Parry (₹562.95) - BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 12, 2022

The EID Parry stock can rise to ₹590 and ₹610 in the next one or two weeks

The outlook for the stock of EID Parry is bullish. The stock has risen about 10 per cent over the last week and has a room to rise further. The immediate resistance is at ₹554 and the next is at ₹540. The chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹554 and if it breaks below this level, the downside could be limited to ₹540. The stock can rise to ₹590 and ₹610 in next one or two weeks. 

Traders can go long at current levels and accumulate on dips at ₹556. Keep the stop-loss at ₹535 and trail the stop-loss up to ₹572 when it moves up to ₹579. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹582 as soon as the stock touches ₹589 on the upside. Book profits at ₹605.

The bullish outlook will get negated only on a break below ₹540, and in which case, a fall to ₹520 is possible.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on July 13, 2022
EID Parry (India) Ltd
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you