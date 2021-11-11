Firstsource Solutions (₹179.7): SELL

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The outlook for the stock of Firstsource Solutions is bearish. The stock had tumbled 9.52 per cent on Wednesday. This fall dragged the stock well below the near-term support level of ₹193. Immediate support is at ₹176. This can hold on to its first test.
A corrective bounce to ₹190-₹192 cannot be ruled out in the coming days. However, the upside is likely to be capped at ₹193. A break above ₹193 is unlikely as fresh sellers are likely to emerge at higher levels and keep the stock under pressure. The chances of a sideways consolidation between ₹176 and ₹193 is also a possibility for some time. However, the stock is more likely to break below ₹176 eventually and see a fresh fall going forward. Such a break can target ₹150-₹145 on the downside. Traders can go short at current levels and also add the short positions at ₹188. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹195. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹174 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹168. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹165 as soon as the stock price falls to ₹159. Book profits at ₹150.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
