Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (₹76.6): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current levels. The stock appears to have halted the near-term down move that had begun from the early January high of ₹88.

The support in the band between ₹70 and ₹72 is a significant long term base that acted as cushion for the stock. Moreover, the intermediate-term uptrend that commenced from the 52-week low of ₹29.9 in late March 2020 continues to be intact and provided base recently.

Notably, the stock has also formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart by gaining 5 per cent on Thursday that implies short-term trend reversal.

The daily relative strength index has bounced up from the 40-level and continues to feature in the neutral region with an upward bias.

Overall the short-term outlook is bullish. It has strength to extend the rally and reach the price targets of ₹80 and ₹82. Traders with a short term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹74.5.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)