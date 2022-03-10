Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (₹269): SELL

The short-term outlook for the stock of HPCL is bearish. The stock has been falling consistently all through this week. It has declined 5.4 per cent for the week and at a time when the broader markets have recovered well over the last couple of days. Immediate supports are at ₹261 and ₹258. But the chances are high for it to break below ₹258 in the coming days. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹250-₹245 in the next one or two weeks. Strong resistances are at ₹277 and ₹282. Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate at ₹275. Keep the stop-loss at ₹284, and trail the stop-loss down to ₹266 as soon as the stock falls to ₹262.

Move the stop-loss further down to ₹263 when it touches ₹258 and exit the short positions at ₹252. A decisive rise past ₹282 is needed to ease the downside pressure and turn positive to see ₹290 levels on the upside. However, such a rise looks less probable as a strong trigger is needed, t which looks unlikely at the moment.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)