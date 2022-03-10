hamburger

Todays Pick

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (₹269): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 09, 2022

Strong resistances are at ₹277 and ₹282

The short-term outlook for the stock of HPCL is bearish. The stock has been falling consistently all through this week. It has declined 5.4 per cent for the week and at a time when the broader markets have recovered well over the last couple of days. Immediate supports are at ₹261 and ₹258. But the chances are high for it to break below ₹258 in the coming days. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹250-₹245 in the next one or two weeks. Strong resistances are at ₹277 and ₹282. Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate at ₹275. Keep the stop-loss at ₹284, and trail the stop-loss down to ₹266 as soon as the stock falls to ₹262.

Move the stop-loss further down to ₹263 when it touches ₹258 and exit the short positions at ₹252. A decisive rise past ₹282 is needed to ease the downside pressure and turn positive to see ₹290 levels on the upside. However, such a rise looks less probable as a strong trigger is needed, t which looks unlikely at the moment.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on March 10, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you