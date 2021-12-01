IFB Industries (₹1,138.05): SELL

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The stock of IFB Industries is indicating a top in place. The stock is down over 9 per cent so far this week. This has dragged the stock well below key support levels of ₹1,200 and ₹1,175. The upside is now likely to be capped at ₹1,200 as intermediate rallies to these resistances will find fresh sellers coming into the market.
The stock can fall to ₹1,000 in the coming weeks. Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate shorts at ₹1,170 and ₹1,190 if any intermediate rally is seen. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,235. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹1,120 as soon as the stock falls to ₹1,080. Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹1,070 when the stock touches ₹1,040. Book profits at ₹1,010. The bearish outlook will get negated only if the stock breaks above ₹1,200 decisively. In that case, the stock can move back to ₹1,300-1,350 again. But such a rally looks unlikely as the stock had struggled to get a strong follow-through rise above ₹1,300 prior to the recent fall.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...