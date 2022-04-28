InterGlobe Aviation (₹1,790): SELL

The short-term outlook for the stock of InterGlobe Aviation is bearish. The sharp 4.3 per cent fall on Wednesday has strengthened the down move had begun in the second week of this month. The price action since March indicates a head and shoulder reversal pattern. The fall on Wednesday confirms this pattern and signals the beginning of a new leg of downmove. Immediate resistance is in the ₹1,865-1,885 region.

The neckline resistance of the head and shoulder pattern is also poised in the above-mentioned resistance zone. As such any bounce above ₹1,800 will be capped at ₹1,865-1,885. Fresh sellers are likely to come into the market at higher levels. The stock has potential to fall towards ₹1,600-₹1,570.. Traders with a short-term perspective can go short in the stock at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹1,845. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,910.

Trail the stop-loss down to ₹1,760 as soon as the stock falls to ₹1,720. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹1,680 when the stock touches ₹1,640. Book profits at ₹1,620. The stock will have to rise past ₹1,950 and then see a strong follow-through rally above ₹2,000 in order to negate the bearish view.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)