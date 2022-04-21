hamburger

Todays Pick

IRB Infrastructure Developers (₹238.10): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 20, 2022

Strong resistance seen in the ₹250-₹253 region

The short-term outlook for the stock of IRB Infrastructure Developers is bearish. The stock fell 4.5 per cent on Wednesday. Strong resistance is seen in the ₹250-₹253 region. This resistance zone capped the upside over the last few days prior to the fall seen on Wednesday. As such any intermediate bounce towards ₹250 is more likely to restrict the upside. As long as the stock trades below ₹253, the chances are high for it to fall towards ₹215-₹210 initially and then to ₹200 over the next two-three weeks.

Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on rallies at ₹248. Keep the stop-loss at ₹256. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹233 as soon as the stock falls to ₹225. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹223 as soon as the stock touches ₹219 on the downside. Book profits at ₹217. The bearish view will get negated only on a strong break above ₹253. That can open doors for a fresh rise to ₹270. But such a strong upmove looks less likely as the price action on the charts favours a fall from here.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 21, 2022
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
stocks and shares
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you