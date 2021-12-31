Todays Pick

Kajaria Ceramics (₹1,286.55): BUY

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on December 30, 2021

The outlook for the stock of Kajaria Ceramics is bullish. The stock surged 4.27 per cent on Thursday thereby gaining upside momentum. Immediate support is in the ₹1,250-1,245 region and the next one is in the ₹1,210-1,200 region. Dips to these supports are likely to see fresh buyers coming into the market.

As such, we expect the downside to be capped either at ₹1,245 itself or at ₹1,200.

A rise to ₹1,350-1,360 can be seen in the near-term. A strong break above ₹1,360 will then pave way for a further rise to ₹1,480-₹1,500.

Traders with a medium-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹1,255 and also at ₹1,220, if a steeper fall below ₹1,245 is seen. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,180. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,305 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,355. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,380 as soon as the stock touches ₹1,430. Book profits at ₹1,460.

The bullish outlook will get negated if the stock falls below ₹1,200. Such a break, though less likely, can drag it to ₹1,120-1,100.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on December 31, 2021

