KNR Constructions (₹262.7): Buy

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The stock of KNR Constructions extended the rally from last year and began 2021 on the strong foot. It rallied and hit a high of ₹242 by the end of January. However, the scrip was unable to go beyond that level and started to decline. After declining in February, the started to move across a sideways trend since the beginning of April. That is, the stock was largely consolidating within the price band of ₹200 and ₹220 until May, when it broke out of ₹220.
The stock that moved up since then was again held in a tight range since the beginning of July. However, on Monday, it decisively breached the resistance at ₹240 with large volume, turning the outlook positive. The price action indicate that the stock is likely to gain further.
Supporting the same, the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence on daily chart are showing fresh positive signs. Thus, traders can be positive and initiate fresh long positions in the stock with stop-loss at ₹257; target at ₹270.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...