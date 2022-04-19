hamburger

Todays Pick

KPIT Technologies (₹547.6): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 18, 2022

fall to ₹470-₹450 is on the cards now over the next few weeks

The outlook for the stock of KPIT Technologies is bearish. It fell over 4 per cent on Monday breaking below a key support level of ₹565. Prior to this fall, the stock had struggled to breach the ₹600 mark in its several attempts since mid-February. On the daily chart, a complex head and shoulder bearish reversal pattern formation is visible. The fall on Monday has taken the stock below the neckline level of ₹563. This strengthens the bearish case. The level of ₹563-₹565 is an immediate resistance and then ₹600 will be the next higher important resistance. The chances are high for the stock to remain below ₹565 itself. A fall to ₹470-₹450 is on the cards now over the next few weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹555. Keep the stop-loss at ₹588. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹535 as soon as the stock falls to ₹520. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹505 as soon as the stock touches ₹495 on the downside. Book profits at ₹480. To negate the fall to ₹470-₹450, the stock will have to rise past ₹600 decisively. But that looks unlikely.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 19, 2022
KPIT Technologies Ltd
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you