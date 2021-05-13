KRBL (₹232.7): Buy

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The stock of KRBL had gained 6.3 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday decisively breaking above a key resistance at ₹220 levels. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. In December 2020, the stock met with a key resistance at around ₹290 and was on a medium-term downtrend until it found support in the band between ₹170 and ₹180 in March this year.
Thereafter, the stock moved sideways and this support cushioned the stock until late April. After forming a falling wedge pattern which acts as a bullish reversal pattern in this scenario, the stock changed direction. Triggered by positive divergence in the weekly relative strength index the stock changed direction. Since late April, the stock has been in a budding short-term uptrend.
It surpassed key resistances at ₹200 in early May and then ₹220 in the last trading session. The daily relative strength index features in the bullish zone and the weekly RSI is featuring in the neutral region with an upward bias. The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock of KRBL. It can extend the up-move and reach the price targets of ₹242 and ₹248 in the coming trading sessions. Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹227.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...