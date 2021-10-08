Mahindra & Mahindra (₹878.15): BUY

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The upmove that has been in place since mid-September in the stock of Mahindra & Mahindra is gaining momentum. The stock has surged 5.32 per cent on Thursday. The short-term outlook is bullish. The 21-day moving average has crossed above the 100-day moving average. This strengthens the case for the current upmove to extend further. Immediate support is at ₹850 and the next one is at ₹830. Dips to these supports are likely to see fresh buyers coming in. The stock can rise to ₹935–₹940 in the coming days. A break above ₹940 can take the stock further up to ₹1,000 thereafter. Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹855 and ₹840. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹825 for the target of ₹980. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹895 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹915. Move the stop-loss up to ₹925 as soon as the stock touches ₹940 and further up to ₹945 when the stock moves up to ₹965.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...