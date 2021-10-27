Parag Milk Foods (₹136.45): BUY

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The stock price of Parag Milk Foods has been stuck in a sideways range of ₹112-₹152 since May this year. The price movement since March last year has been in the form of a bull channel.
This keeps the bias bullish and the chances high for the stock to break the ₹112-₹152 range on the upside. Such a break will keep the broader uptrend and will pave way for a fresh rise to ₹180 and even ₹200 in the coming weeks. Short-term traders can go long now and also accumulate on dips at ₹125. Keep the stop-loss at ₹109. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹143 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹158. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹163 as soon as the stock touches ₹174.
Book profits at ₹180. The channel support is at ₹123. The bullish outlook will come under threat only if the stock breaks below ₹123. Such a break can drag it to ₹112 – the lower end of the range and will keep it pressured to fall further.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...