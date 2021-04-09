Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (₹81.2): Buy

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The stock of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) gained 7.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaching a key near-term resistance at ₹78 as well as the 21-day moving average. With this rally, the stock appears to have resumed the intermediate-term uptrend that commenced from the base level of ₹42 in late November 2020. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.
The recent up-move has mitigated the corrective downtrend and the stock is on the brink of an upwards trend once again. It trades well above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The daily relative strength index is likely to enter the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone backing the uptrend. Moreover, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the positive terrain implying buying interest. The stock can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹85 and ₹87 in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹78.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...