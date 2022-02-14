RHI Magnesita India (₹493.35): BUY

The short-term outlook for the stock of RHI Magnesita has turned bullish. The stock had surged about 13 per cent last week. Even on Monday, when the broader market was under strong selling pressure, this stock managed to close 1.2 per cent higher. This indicates the inherent strength in the stock. Post breaking out of ₹400 a month ago, the stock could not extend the rally, raising doubt above the effectiveness of the breakout.

Although, ₹400 has been acting as a good base, on the upside, the bulls were blocked by ₹460. Nevertheless, last week’s 13 per cent surge took the stock decisively above ₹460. Henceforth, the bulls can take the stock upwards to ₹525 in the near-term. Eventually, it can be expected to appreciate to ₹550. But considering the current market condition, a retracement to ₹465 before the rally above ₹500 cannot be neglected.

As such, one can plan to trade accordingly. Go long at current levels and add more longs when price falls to ₹465. Stop-loss can be at ₹435. Book partial profits for 50 per cent of the holdings at ₹525 and revise the stop-loss to ₹495. Exit the remaining at ₹550.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)