UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) share price has been trading broad range for more than a year now. ₹600 to ₹900 trading range since end-April 2022. Within this range the stock has been moving up since April this year. The short-term outlook is bullish. UTI AMC share price can rise to ₹900 – the upper end of the range over the next three-four weeks or earlier than that.

Immediate support is at ₹800. Below that ₹785 is the next strong support. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹805 and ₹795. Keep the stop-loss at ₹770. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹825 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹845. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹860 when the price touches ₹875. Exit the long positions at ₹890.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)