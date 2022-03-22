Sunteck Realty (₹445.35): SELL

The outlook for the stock of Sunteck Realty is turning bearish. It supports at ₹431.5 – the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) and ₹418. But there is a possible head and shoulder pattern formation on the chart. The neckline support is at ₹418. This leaves the chances high for the stock to break below the above-mentioned supports. Such a break can drag the stock of Sunteck Realty down towards ₹350 in the next one month or two. Strong resistance is in the ₹470-₹480 region. An intermediate bounce can capped at ₹480 for now.
Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate shorts at ₹465. Keep the stop-loss at ₹495. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹430 as soon as the stock falls to ₹410. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹405 as soon as the stock falls to ₹385. Book profits at ₹375. The bearish outlook and the head and shoulder pattern will get negated only if the stock breaks above ₹480 decisively. In that case the stock can rise back to ₹550-₹600 levels again. However, the price action on the charts keeps the bias negative. As such a break above ₹480 is less likely.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
