Tata Motors (₹109): Buy

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
The stock of Tata Motors gained 5.4 per cent with above average volume on Monday, breaking above a key resistance level of ₹104.
With this rally the stock seems to have resumed the medium-term uptrend. It also provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Since it took support at around ₹64 in early April this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock had recently breached the 21-day moving average and had strengthened the uptrend. Short-term trend has been up since mid-June. The decisively breakthrough of a key resistance at ₹104 has reinforced the uptrend and the stock has the potential to trend upwards in the ensuing weeks. The daily RSI has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is charting higher in the neutral region. Besides, the daily and weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past month. The short-term outlook is bullish. Targets are at ₹113.5 and ₹116. Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹106.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...